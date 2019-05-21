

ANNETTE C. RINDNER

6/29/1926~5/18/2019



Our beloved mother, Annette C. Rindner, 92, died on May 18, 2019, after a courageous battle with dementia related illnesses at Ring House and the Hebrew Home in Rockville, Maryland. She is survived by her brother and sister-in law Herbert and Doris Cohen, her sister-in-law Anita Rindner, her children Mark Rindner, Nancy R. Iris (Thomas Costello), and Dan Rindner (Allison), four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, as well as loving nieces, nephews, and a large extended family circle of dear friends. She was predeceased by her husband Jack Rindner (1971) and her former partner, Gene Gralla (1998). Growing up in the Bronx, where she graduated from Walton High School, Annette resided in Fairlawn, Westfield, Short Hills, and Summit, New Jersey, as well as Manhattan and Century Village, Boca Raton, Florida. She will be buried in Beth-El Cemetery; Paramus, New Jersey, on Tuesday, May 21 at 1:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any charity donations in Annette's honor be made to arts, cancer, Alzheimer's or Jewish organizations.