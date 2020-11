On Thursday, November 5, 2020, of Fairfax, VA. Annette was the loving wife of the late Alfred E. Smith; beloved mother of Ronald J. (Susan), Thomas J., and Alfred Warner Smith (Jennifer Hege); dear sister of Michael Warner, and devoted grandmother of Therese M. and James P. Smith. Friends will be received for a viewing on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA. Please see website for details and times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Mary of Sorrows Catholic Church, 5222 Sideburn Rd., Fairfax, VA on Thursday, November 12 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Historic Cemetery. A complete obituary and family guestbook may be viewed at