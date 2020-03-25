The Washington Post

ANNETTE WALLACE

Guest Book
Service Information
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Maryland Colonial Chapel
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-736-1616
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
9:00 AM
Marshall March Funeral Home in Suitland, MD with limited access
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland , MD
Entombment
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
10:30 AM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
4111 Pennsylvania Ave.
Suitland, MD
Annette Prue Wallace (Age 91)  

On Friday, March 13 2020, at her home in Fort Washington, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late James Wallace; mother of Wanda Prue, Clarence Prue, and Kevin Wallace; grandmother of Darryl Prue; five grandchildren; one great grandchild; one sister Priscilla Simmons; brother-in-law Francis Wallace, a host of nieces and nephews. Viewing 9 a.m., at Marshall March Funeral Home in Suitland, MD with limited access. Entombment at 10:30 a.m., Cedar Hill Cemetery March 26, 2020, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave., Suitland, Maryland 20746.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 25, 2020
