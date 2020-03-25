Annette Prue Wallace (Age 91)
On Friday, March 13 2020, at her home in Fort Washington, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late James Wallace; mother of Wanda Prue, Clarence Prue, and Kevin Wallace; grandmother of Darryl Prue; five grandchildren; one great grandchild; one sister Priscilla Simmons; brother-in-law Francis Wallace, a host of nieces and nephews. Viewing 9 a.m., at Marshall March Funeral Home in Suitland, MD with limited access. Entombment at 10:30 a.m., Cedar Hill Cemetery March 26, 2020, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave., Suitland, Maryland 20746.