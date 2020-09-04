

Annette Wilen (Age 98)

Of Ponte Vedra, FL, formerly of SIlver Spring, MD and Pompano Beach, FL passed peacefully at home on August 31, 2020. Mrs. Wilen was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Samuel Wilen and second husband of 20 years, Alan Wolpe; sister, Verece Silverman-Kohn, brothers, Norman Grolman and Ira Grolman. She is survived by her niece and companion, Elissa Gordon of Ponte Vedra, FL, sisters-in-law, Carolyn Grolman and Phyliss Grolman; nieces and nephews, Stephen (Susan) Silverman, Leslie (Chris) Chudik, David (Roseanne) Grolman, Lexi (Mike) Duncan, and David Grolman; and 17 great nieces and nephews.Memorial in the Washington, DC area to be held at a later date.



