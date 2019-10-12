ANNEVA CAMPBELL HACKLEY
On Friday, October 4, 2019, Anneva Campbell Hackley of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, entered into eternal rest. Loving mother of Lawrence (Sarah Alveras), Robert (Shelby), and Lela Hackley. Also survived by her longtime friend & ex-husband; Robert Hackley Sr., 20 grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 15, from 9 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 10 a.m. at Wiseman Funeral Chapel, 7531 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, Maryland. Interment private.