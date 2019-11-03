

Annie Berwick Bell



Of Capitol Hill, Washington, DC, died unexpectedly on August 27, 2019. A graduate of Emma Willard School and Vassar College, she was a lifelong scholar of all things beautiful and literary, as well as health, wellness and cooking. She worked as a legal assistant. In retirement, she volunteered as a Library of Congress docent. Her most cherished role was that of a mother to her three daughters. Her love of life and the natural world, her humor, caring nature, and gift for home decoration will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by a brother and three sisters, her three daughters, two grandsons and a host of beloved family and friends.

A service will be held at All Souls Unitarian Church, 1500 Harvard Street, NW, on November 16 at 3 p.m. Details for donations will be provided at the service.