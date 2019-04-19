ANNIE BYNUM

ANNIE V. BYNUM  

Peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019. She is survived by three sons, Elder Douglas, Edward (Irene) Bynum and Bishop Van Sr. (Florita) Bynum; one daughter, Annie (Bishop Hopeton) Mair; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. She will lie in state Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m. until time of Celebration Services at 11 a.m. at Grace Apostolic Church 4417 Dix Street N.E., Bishop Ernest Pendleton, Pastor. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by R.N. Horton Co. Morticians, Inc.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 19, 2019
