ANNIE HARPER

Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs
00 Old Branch Ave
Camp Springs, DC
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs,
ANNIE RUTH HARPER  

On Wednesday, January 1, 2020, Annie R. Harper of Brandywine, MD was called to rest. She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted husband, Bobby J. Harper.; father, Sam Hardy, Jr.; daughter, Tomioka Hughes (Edward); three sisters, Lisa Carney, Carolyn Parker (Leroy) and Sandra Credle; two brothers, Samuel W. Hardy (Renee) and Jerrold Hardy; one granddaughter, Jaila E. Douglas and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs, 5600 Old Branch Ave.,Camp Springs, MD from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Red Hill Cemetery in Snow Hill, NC. Arrangements by STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICES.
www.stricklandfuneralservices. com  
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 5, 2020
