ANNIE RUTH HARPER
On Wednesday, January 1, 2020, Annie R. Harper of Brandywine, MD was called to rest. She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted husband, Bobby J. Harper.; father, Sam Hardy, Jr.; daughter, Tomioka Hughes (Edward); three sisters, Lisa Carney, Carolyn Parker (Leroy) and Sandra Credle; two brothers, Samuel W. Hardy (Renee) and Jerrold Hardy; one granddaughter, Jaila E. Douglas and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs, 5600 Old Branch Ave.,Camp Springs, MD from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Red Hill Cemetery in Snow Hill, NC. Arrangements by STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICES.
