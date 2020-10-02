1/
ANNIE HAYES
ANNIE HAYES  
Annie Hayes, 76, of Stokes, North Carolina passed on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at Prodigy Transitional Rehabilitation. Chapel Services will be held on Saturday October 03, 2020 at 1:00PM at Dickens Funeral Service Chapel, Tarboro, North Carolina with Minister Beatrice Murray officiating. Burial will follow in the Eastlawn Memorial Gardens,Tarboro, North Carolina. She is survived by three brother, Wilbert Williams (Barbara) Robersonville, North Carolina, John Williams (Cherokee) Philadelphia, and Floyd Williams, Greenville, North Carolina; five sisters Pauline Williams, Mary Andrews (Willie), Magdelene Waller of Greenville, North Carolina, Rosa Epps, Bridgeport , CT., Nancy Sanders (Robert) Snow Hill, North Carolina, and a host of nieces, nephews family and friends. A public Viewing and Visitation will take place at Dickens Funeral Service on Friday September 02, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. We will follow the COVID -19 guidelines in the distancing and masks will be required to be worn at both services. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter. You can donate by phone at 703-359-4440 or by mail Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive Suite 400, McLean, VA. 22102. These services have been entrusted to Dickens Funeral Services, Inc. of Tarboro, NC.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 2, 2020.
