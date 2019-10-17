The Washington Post

ANNIE JOHNSON

Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
Notice
Annie Lue Brown (Age 103)  

Of Washington, DC passed away peacefully On Sunday, October 13, 2019. She leaves to Cherish her memory, her granddaughter, Jacqueline Johnson (Raymond); great-grandson, Ryan Johnson; sister, Jessie (Perrin) and sister-in-law, Thelma Lewis; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd, Camp Springs, MD from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Cemetery, Landover, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 17, 2019
