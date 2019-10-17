Annie Lue Brown (Age 103)
Of Washington, DC passed away peacefully On Sunday, October 13, 2019. She leaves to Cherish her memory, her granddaughter, Jacqueline Johnson (Raymond); great-grandson, Ryan Johnson; sister, Jessie (Perrin) and sister-in-law, Thelma Lewis; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd, Camp Springs, MD from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Cemetery, Landover, MD.