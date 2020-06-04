ANNIE JOHNSON
Annie Lloyd Johnson  
Passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Maceso Johnson; one daughter, LaSonya Abney (Kenneth); one son, DeMon Johnson (Zee); grandchildren Sahari Abney and Jydon Johnson; three brothers; six sisters; and a host of other relatives and friends. Public Viewing is 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 S Crain Hwy. Bowie, MD 20715. Service will stream at 12 noon at www.beallfuneral.com.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 4, 2020.
