Annie Lloyd Johnson
Passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Maceso Johnson; one daughter, LaSonya Abney (Kenneth); one son, DeMon Johnson (Zee); grandchildren Sahari Abney and Jydon Johnson; three brothers; six sisters; and a host of other relatives and friends. Public Viewing is 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 S Crain Hwy. Bowie, MD 20715. Service will stream at 12 noon at www.beallfuneral.com.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 4, 2020.