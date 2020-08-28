ANNIE JOYAL

Annie "Anne" Ruth Joyal (Mims) at the age of 92 died at Inova Fairfax Hospital, VA on August 24, 2020 with her daughter by her side. Anne grew up in a small town in Alabama (Headland) before attending Alabama College for Women from 1946 to 1948 where she eventually met her husband Roland when the college opened up to GI's returning from World War II. They eloped in 1948 and were married for just under 60 years until the passing of her husband in 2008. Anne worked at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) as a Librarian on several stints in the late 1950's and the 1980's. She also returned to work in the late 90's, again with the CIA as a Security Escort. Anne was a devoted churchgoer for many years and a member of Wesley United Methodist. She lived in Vienna VA, Fairfax VA as well as overseas in Cyprus, Okinawa and Australia. Survivors include her children; Roland Jr., Barbara and Roger, and four grand cats. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association. Family will receive friends at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 West Maple Avenue in Vienna VA, 22180 on Sunday August 30, at 1 p.m. with a short service to follow at 2 p.m. The burial will be held at 3 p.m. for the family and close friends at the National Memorial Park/King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church VA. The online guestbook is available at