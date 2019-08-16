

Annie O. Lee-Martin "Stevia"



Annie peacefully on August 10, 2019, went home to be with the Lord. Born April 11, 1950 to the late Willie C. and LayEunice Walden. A loving wife to Barbara A. Martin; devoted mother to Robert M. Lee, III Talaya M. Lee, Antonio L. Martin, Sr., Coeco C. Martin. Annie worked and retired from the Department of Unemployment Services for 28 years and Children's Hospital for seven years. Annie leaves to mourn her 12 grand/great-grandchildren; four siblings, Franklin Walden, Willie H. Walden, Sr., and Shirley Cambrel; and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church, 1105 50th St NE, Washington, DC 20019. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. and Service: 11 a.m. Interment: Private