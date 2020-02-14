

Annie Lunsford (Age 78)



Nationally recognized illustrator, passed away on February 9, 2020 at her home in Arlington, Virginia. She was a native of Washington, DC and a lifelong resident of the area. Known for her whimsical, often mischievous and other-worldly creations, Annie illustrated the first cover of the Washington Post Weekend section and many others. She produced illustrations for editorials, ads and children's books, as well as national and local magazine covers. Annie is

survived by her sister, Linda Lunsford, of Arlington, niece, Michelle Baty (Jonathan), grand niece, Katya Baty, longtime partner, Gary L. Gardner and many cousins. A treasured friend of those lucky enough to know her well, she will be fondly remembered by the local communities of artists, illustrators, cartoonists and handcrafters. This photo of Annie and her Zoxlets are from the 1982 Children's Hospital Calendar that she designed and illustrated.

Services Private.