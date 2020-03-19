

ANNIE MONIQUE MELTON



Passed away on March 14, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with dementia. Loving wife of Michael; mother to Kevin (wife Shauneen), and Christopher (wife Margaret); grandmother to Jeremy. She is survived by other family members, and many friends. Born in December, 1947, in Bordeaux, France, Annie came to the United States to earn a degree in English from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, California where she met her husband. They were married in September, 1976 near Bordeaux, France. With her husband, Annie moved to the DC metro area in 1978 from the State of Washington. She worked 26 years for the Embassy of France. After leaving the embassy, she taught French at two private schools in the DC metro area. She enjoyed teaching the French language to young children, outdoor recreation, and caring for and supporting her family.

Information about a memorial service will be forthcoming. Her family would like to thank the staff at Arbor Terrace - Fairfax, a memory care facility in Chantilly, VA where Annie lived the last years of her life.