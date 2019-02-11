ANNIE PEARL HAWKINS
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Tawana L. Littlejohn for 25 years; loving daughter of George and the late Mary Hawkins; loving sister to George K., Donald (Gail), Teresa, Jaqueline, Patricia, James (Robert), and Maurice (Terna). Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by brother, Jack Hawkins. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12 at HENRY S. WASHINGTON & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 4925 Nannie H. Burroughs Ave., NE. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to (ww5.komen.org
) or (www.kidney.org
).