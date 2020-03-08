

Annie Feeney Robey

(Age 79)



On Thursday, February 27, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Wife of the late George A. Robey Sr. Preceded in death by her twin sons, George and Geoffery Robey; mother of Thomas Robey of Waldorf, MD; sister of Mary Funkhouser of Bedford, PA. She is also survived by many extended family members and friends. Annie arrived to the United States from Ireland in 1962 and became an American Citizen in 1974. She started her career at Safeway Corp and then for many years at Marriott. She then moved on to work for Sunrise Senior Living at Bedford Court, where she later became a resident. Memorial Service at Bedford Court, 3701 International Drive, Silver Spring, MD, on Thursday, March 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Burial at a later date.