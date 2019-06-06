ANNIE CAROLYN REAVES SIMONS
On, Thursday, May 30, 2019 Annie Carolyn Reaves Simons of Upper Marlboro, MD, was called home to be with the Lord. She was a loveable person and left a huge impact on everyone she knew. Annie is survived by daughter, Sonja Simons, and grandchildren, Ashley Simons and Jordan Teixeira. She leaves a host of family, friends, and loved ones to cherish her memory. Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at New Life Worship Center 7320 Central Avenue, Pepper Mill Village, MD 20743 at 11 a.m. Interment Reaves Resurrection Cemetery, Bolivia, NC. Online guestbook at www.thorntonfuneralhomepa.com