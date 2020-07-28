Annie Sorrells

Or Copy this URL to Share



Annie B. Sorrells

Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Helen B Keels; son, Horace J Sorrell, Jr.; six grandchildren, Denise Keels, Gerald Keels, Sean Keels, Horace J. Sorrells, III, Ruth A. Sorrells and Stacey M Sorrells and adopted grandson, Emmanuel Addison; 10 great-grandchildren, Ashley Taliaferro, Javan Keels, Malik Keels, Madeline Keels, Da'shaun Sorrells, DeDevin Sorrells, Danielle Sorrells, Destiny Sorrells, Christian Sorrells, Cameron Sorrells and Connor Sorrells; a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Sorrells will lie in state at Community Baptist Church, 904 Cedar Heights Dr., Cedar Heights, MD on Thursday, July 30 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.



