Annie Sorrells
Annie B. Sorrells  
Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Helen B Keels; son, Horace J Sorrell, Jr.; six grandchildren, Denise Keels, Gerald Keels, Sean Keels, Horace J. Sorrells, III, Ruth A. Sorrells and Stacey M Sorrells and adopted grandson, Emmanuel Addison; 10 great-grandchildren, Ashley Taliaferro, Javan Keels, Malik Keels, Madeline Keels, Da'shaun Sorrells, DeDevin Sorrells, Danielle Sorrells, Destiny Sorrells, Christian Sorrells, Cameron Sorrells and Connor Sorrells; a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Sorrells will lie in state at Community Baptist Church, 904 Cedar Heights Dr., Cedar Heights, MD on Thursday, July 30 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Lying in State
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Community Baptist Church
JUL
30
Service
11:00 AM
Community Baptist Church
