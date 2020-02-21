ANNIE RUTH VERNER
Annie Verner of Bowie, MD transitioned peacefully on February 6, 2020. Annie worked for the Federal Government at the Public Health Service and HHS until her retirement in 2018. Annie was born in Sardinia, SC before moving and settling in Maryland. Annie is survived by her son Dwight Kennedy; siblings Eugene Kennedy, Warren Kennedy, Leon Kennedy, Theola Myo Khin, Sallie Lowery, Joddie McFadden, Belva McFadden, Shearly Shawn; as well as her grand and great-grandchildren. Predeceasing her were her parents Hattie and Warren Kennedy and her elder sister Marjorie Proffitt. A "Celebration of Life" will be held for Annie at the Springfield Baptist Church at 508 P Street NW, Washington DC on Saturday, February 22 beginning at 10 a.m.