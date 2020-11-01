1/1
Annie Wiggins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Annie V. Williams Wiggins (aGE 94)  
Our beloved transitioned into eternal life on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She is survived by her daughter G. Elaine Smith (Wallace Charles Smith); granddaughter Christen A. Smith (Clayton Souza); great-grandsons: Olukayo Smith-Souza and Hojidiamzy Smith-Souza, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation: Wednesday, November 4 from 4 - 7 p.m. at Tenth Street Baptist Church, 1000 R. St. NW. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 7, at Brown Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, Virginia. Due to Covid-19, mask and social distancing is required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snead Funeral Home - Washington, D.C.
5732 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20011
202-726-4400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved