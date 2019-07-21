The Washington Post

ANNIE WILLIS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNIE WILLIS.
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Metropolitan AME Church
1518 M Street NW,
Washington, DC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Metropolitan AME Church,
1518 M Street NW,
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

ANNIE B SMITH WILLIS (Age 95)  

Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Knollwood Military Retirement Community in Washington, DC. She was preceded in death by two children, John T. Willis, Jr. and Joanne Willis Range. She is survived by her children, Eleanor Yejide Willis-Camara, Roberta Harrison (Byron), Louise Willis Amissah (John), Jacquelyne Willis and Edward Willis; four siblings, Robert L.T. Smith, Jr., Gloria Cravens, Royce Smith and Jerelyn Smith; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. Service will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at Metropolitan AME Church, 1518 M Street NW, Washington, DC. Visitation at 9:30 a.m., Celebration of Life at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers please pay forward an act of kindness. Interment Pleasant Valley Memorial Park, Annandale, VA.

Published in The Washington Post on July 21, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.