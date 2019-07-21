ANNIE B SMITH WILLIS (Age 95)
Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Knollwood Military Retirement Community in Washington, DC. She was preceded in death by two children, John T. Willis, Jr. and Joanne Willis Range. She is survived by her children, Eleanor Yejide Willis-Camara, Roberta Harrison (Byron), Louise Willis Amissah (John), Jacquelyne Willis and Edward Willis; four siblings, Robert L.T. Smith, Jr., Gloria Cravens, Royce Smith and Jerelyn Smith; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. Service will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at Metropolitan AME Church, 1518 M Street NW, Washington, DC. Visitation at 9:30 a.m., Celebration of Life at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers please pay forward an act of kindness. Interment Pleasant Valley Memorial Park, Annandale, VA.