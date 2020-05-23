ANNIE B. WILSON
On Sunday, May 17, 2020, Annie B. Wilson, age 95, passed away at Carroll Manor Nursing Home in Washington, DC. She was preceded in death by her husband, James H, Wilson. She was born on August 28, 1924 in Bedford County, VA. Annie B. Wilson is survived by her daughter, Bobbie J. King; one brother, Floyd Goad; one grandson, Lawrence F. King, Jr. (Ginger); five great-grandsons, two great-great--grandsons, lots of nieces and nephews and other family members and friends. A private homegoing service will be held at Second New St. Paul Baptist Church.