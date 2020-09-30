ANNIE WINCHESTER

Or Copy this URL to Share



ANNIE VERNELL JOHNSON WINCHESTER (Age 85)

Of Capitol Heights, MD passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020. Beloved mother of John A. Winchester Sr. (deceased), Runee Y. Smith, and Benita C. Randall; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road NE, Washington, DC 20019, followed by a private Homegoing Service. Interment Maryland National Memorial Park.



