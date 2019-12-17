The Washington Post

Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
520 Viers Mill Rd
Rockville, DC
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
520 Viers Mill Rd
Rockville, DC
Notice
Anselmo Lapasset "Pocho" (Age 88)  

Of Rockville, MD, died peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Elba, daughter Patricia, grandchildren Dylan, Liam, and Fiona. Pocho was born in Bueno Aires, Argentina, where much of his family still resides, including brother Hugo (Gloria). Services will be held on Saturday, December 21 at St. Mary's Church, 520 Viers Mill Rd, Rockville, MD. Visitation at 10 a.m., Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Reception will follow. Interment private. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, Rockville MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 17, 2019
