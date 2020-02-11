The Washington Post

ANTHONY AVELINO

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANTHONY AVELINO.
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
26 Grant Circle
NW, Washington, DC
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
26 Grant Circle
NW, Washington, DC
View Map
Interment
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Whitemarsh Memorial Park
Ambler, PA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

ANTHONY AVELINO  

Entered into eternal rest Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Survived by loving wife, Ann T. Avelino; daughters, Angela D. Avelino and Camille A McLaughlin (Steven); brothers, Horacio Avelino (Estelle) and Antonio Avelino; grandchildren, Lindsey G. Harris, Shannon L. and Mason A. McLaughlin; great grandson, Carter A. Harris and many nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, February 14 at 9 a.m.; Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 26 Grant Circle, NW, Washington, DC 20011. Interment, Monday, February 17 at 1 p.m. at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions toward Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy (CAA) research. Checks payable to: MA General Hospital - Fund 028184. Mass. General Hospital Dev. Office.Attn: Shawn Fitzgibbons, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Arrangements by McGUIRE.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.