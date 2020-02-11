ANTHONY AVELINO
Entered into eternal rest Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Survived by loving wife, Ann T. Avelino; daughters, Angela D. Avelino and Camille A McLaughlin (Steven); brothers, Horacio Avelino (Estelle) and Antonio Avelino; grandchildren, Lindsey G. Harris, Shannon L. and Mason A. McLaughlin; great grandson, Carter A. Harris and many nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, February 14 at 9 a.m.; Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 26 Grant Circle, NW, Washington, DC 20011. Interment, Monday, February 17 at 1 p.m. at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions toward Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy (CAA) research. Checks payable to: MA General Hospital - Fund 028184. Mass. General Hospital Dev. Office.Attn: Shawn Fitzgibbons, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Arrangements by McGUIRE.