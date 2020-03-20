

ANTHONY RICARDO BARR (Age 66)



Anthony R. Barr, 66, received his angel wings March 10, 2020 at Medstar Washington Hospital Center. Born February 19, 1954, the only child, to Evelyn Hunt and the late Frank Barr. Anthony had a passion for cooking, which he turned into a career. He loved listening to Jazz and Rhythm & Blues, BB King was his favorite. In the mornings, you could find him in his room, reading his bible. He is survived by his mother, Evelyn. Uncle Dibrell H. Jr. Daughter, and only child, Alysia B. and granddaughters, Aubree B. and Hailey L. Homegoing services will be held Friday, March 20 at Friendship Baptist Church, 900 Delaware Ave, SW Washing, DC 20024. Viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. to service at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Lincoln Cemetery, Tuesday, March 24 at 11:30 a.m.