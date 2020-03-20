The Washington Post

ANTHONY BARR (1954 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANTHONY BARR.
Service Information
Friendship Baptist Church
900 Delaware Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
900 Delaware Ave
SW Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
900 Delaware Ave
SW Washington, DC
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
Lincoln Cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ANTHONY RICARDO BARR (Age 66)  

Anthony R. Barr, 66, received his angel wings March 10, 2020 at Medstar Washington Hospital Center. Born February 19, 1954, the only child, to Evelyn Hunt and the late Frank Barr. Anthony had a passion for cooking, which he turned into a career. He loved listening to Jazz and Rhythm & Blues, BB King was his favorite. In the mornings, you could find him in his room, reading his bible. He is survived by his mother, Evelyn. Uncle Dibrell H. Jr. Daughter, and only child, Alysia B. and granddaughters, Aubree B. and Hailey L. Homegoing services will be held Friday, March 20 at Friendship Baptist Church, 900 Delaware Ave, SW Washing, DC 20024. Viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. to service at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Lincoln Cemetery, Tuesday, March 24 at 11:30 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.