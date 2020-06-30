ANTHONY BASS
Anthony Emmett Bass (Age 76)  
Of New Carrollton, MD passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Tony was born in Louisville, Kentucky. He was in the Air Force and retired as a Chief Master Sargent. He earned a BS in business and an MBA. During this time, he met his wife of 47 years.He continued his service to our nation by joining DIA. While there, he helped to establish the agency's military reserve program. He retired as a civil servant in 2004. Tony was privately buried at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Gwenell, his daughter, Niya, his son, Trevor, and two grandchildren.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 30, 2020.
