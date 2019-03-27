ANTHONY RICARDO BATTS "Ricky"
On Friday, March 22, 2019; beloved husband of Tavawyaha Batts; devoted father of LaToya, Daisha, Anthony Jr., Kenneth and DeLonté. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Gerald, DhaJae, DeLonté, Jasmine, Anthony and Angelo; sisters; brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Batts will lie in state at New Hope Church of God, 4200 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD on Friday, March 29 from 10 a.m. until Service at 11 a.m. Interment private.