

ANTHONY DANIEL BELL



Anthony Daniel Bell died in Alexandria, VA on January 24, 2020 at age 64. Born in Atlantic City, NJ, Tony graduated from Georgetown University before embarking on a 40-year career in the Federal Government and private sector in DC.

Tony is survived by, his five siblings Barbara Bennett (Fran), Kathleen Bell (Earle Williams), Stephen Bell (Sheila), Michael Bell, Tina Agati (Sal) and his partner of 30 years, Neshan Naltchayan. He was known as "Uncle Tony" to numerous nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass celebrating his life will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, February 1 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to in Tony's name.