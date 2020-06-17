ANTHONY BURNETTE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ANTHONY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Anthony Burnette  
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 8, 2020. He is survived by two daughters, Dana L. Smith and Tamra M. King; two sons, Darryl A. Smith and Anthony L. Burnette, Jr.; one sister, Doris R. Edwards; three brothers, Frank L. Burnette, Gregory T. Burnette and Michael Dearing; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; two daughters-in-law, one son-in-law, three sisters-in-law; special friend Louise A. Smith and loved ones Kisha D. Smith, Pamela C. Moore and Angela Contee. He is predeceased by his mother, Ethel V. (Waddy) Burnette; father, Frank W. Burnette; sisters, Elaine C. Berry; brother, Gary C. Burnette; and a host of relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, Visitation 10 to 11:30 a.m., at Shiloh Abundant Life, 7905 Cryden Way, District Heights, MD 20747. Services will be for immediate Family Only.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved