Anthony Burnette  

Entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 8, 2020. He is survived by two daughters, Dana L. Smith and Tamra M. King; two sons, Darryl A. Smith and Anthony L. Burnette, Jr.; one sister, Doris R. Edwards; three brothers, Frank L. Burnette, Gregory T. Burnette and Michael Dearing; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; two daughters-in-law, one son-in-law, three sisters-in-law; special friend Louise A. Smith and loved ones Kisha D. Smith, Pamela C. Moore and Angela Contee. He is predeceased by his mother, Ethel V. (Waddy) Burnette; father, Frank W. Burnette; sisters, Elaine C. Berry; brother, Gary C. Burnette; and a host of relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, Visitation 10 to 11:30 a.m., at Shiloh Abundant Life, 7905 Cryden Way, District Heights, MD 20747. Services will be for immediate Family Only.