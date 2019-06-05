ANTHONY CLAY
On Saturday, May 25, 2019 Anthony Clay of Upper Marlboro, Maryland entered into eternal rest. Loving husband of Lucille Clay; devoted father of Alicia and Brian Clay. Also survived by two brothers Christopher and Emmanuel Clay; many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by one daughter Jonita Clay. Family will receive friends on Friday, June 7 from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Largo Community Church, 1701 Enterprise Road, Mitchellville, Maryland. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.