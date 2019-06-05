The Washington Post

ANTHONY CLAY  

On Saturday, May 25, 2019 Anthony Clay of Upper Marlboro, Maryland entered into eternal rest. Loving husband of Lucille Clay; devoted father of Alicia and Brian Clay. Also survived by two brothers Christopher and Emmanuel Clay; many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by one daughter Jonita Clay. Family will receive friends on Friday, June 7 from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Largo Community Church, 1701 Enterprise Road, Mitchellville, Maryland. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on June 5, 2019
