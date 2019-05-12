

Anthony affectionately known as Tony, age 60, was born in Savannah, Georgia on April 11, 1959. He peacefully passed away in Alexandria, Virginia on May 8, 2019. Tony will forever be remembered by his wife, Isabel Roman-Cogswell; and his daughter, Sydney Cogswell. He is survived by his sister, Renae (Walter) Anderson of Atlanta, GA; sister-in-law Ruth (Michael) Roman of Washington, DC; brother-in-law; Anthony (Sharon) Roman, of Westminster, Maryland, Luis (Paula) Roman, of New York, New York and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter Sophia Cogswell, parents Mr. and Mrs. Abraham and Juanita Lavender Cogswell, and in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Antonio and Sixta Roman. A funeral service and mass celebrating his life will be held Wednesday, May 15 at 11 a.m. at Saint Gabriel Catholic Church, 26 Grant Circle, NW, Washington, DC. The viewing will precede the mass. His interment will be at St. Paul's Rock Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Coletta of Greater Washington, 1901 Independence Avenue, SE, Washington, DC 20003.