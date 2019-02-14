ANTHONY COPPA

On Sunday, February 10, 2019, Anthony Coppa, of Silver Spring, MD passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of 57 years to Virginia K. Coppa; loving father of Kathy (Alphonso) Bell, Mike (Bev) Coppa, and Deneen (John) Arrington; dear brother of Aggie Marcellino, Marguerite Morrison and the late Raymond Coppa. Also survived by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends today, February 14, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 12319 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD. Interment private.

