ANTHONY KELVIN CUFF
On Monday, February 11, 2019 Loving father of Anthony O. Cuff (Carla), Antione D. Cuff (Chante'), Kiitt R. Wall, Tarsha A. Moon and Lisa R. Wall . He is also survived by eight dear grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, three brothers, five sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. On Monday, February 25 a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 600 Watkins Park Drive, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Interment Harmony Cemetery Arrangements by Pridgen Funeral Home Lanham, MD.