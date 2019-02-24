ANTHONY CUFF

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANTHONY CUFF.

 

ANTHONY KELVIN CUFF  

On Monday, February 11, 2019 Loving father of Anthony O. Cuff (Carla), Antione D. Cuff (Chante'), Kiitt R. Wall, Tarsha A. Moon and Lisa R. Wall . He is also survived by eight dear grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, three brothers, five sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. On Monday, February 25 a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 600 Watkins Park Drive, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Interment Harmony Cemetery Arrangements by Pridgen Funeral Home Lanham, MD.

logo
Funeral Home
Pridgen Funeral Service
9455 Lanham Severn Rd
Lanham, MD 20706
(301) 577-9455
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.