

Anthony Sylvester D'Souza "Tony" (Age 84)



Died on March 6, 2020 at home in Silver Spring, MD. He was born on June 16, 1935 in Karnataka, India. Tony attended Papal Seminary Pune and was ordained as a Catholic priest. He left the priesthood and came to the US in 1971 where he married Betty Alvares and had one son, Vijay Anthony. They later divorced and Tony later married Fatima Marshall Lobo, to whom he remained married until his death, and had another son, Vinay Anthony.

Tony worked for many years as a professor of philosophy and English, at several local institutions, most recently, Montgomery College from 1991 to 2009. He prided himself on the friendships and relationships he built with his students and they would continue to greet and recognize him across the DC area for years after his retirement.

Tony is survived by his wife, two sons, and son-in-law Thomas Boeke. Well-wishers may pay their respects at the family residence in Silver Spring, MD from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 12. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13, at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Silver Spring, MD, followed by lunch. For more information please contact Vijay D'Souza at 301-325-0776.

Donations may be made in Tony's name to the Montgomery College Foundation, 9221 Corporate Blvd., 3rd Floor, Rockville, Maryland 20850.