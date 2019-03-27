ANTHONY de SANTIS (Age 91)
Anthony de Santis died peacefully at home in Gaithersburg, MD, on March 22, 2019 from pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Kathryn; his daughter, Claudia (Al Whitaker); his grandchildren, Clara Bowe and Alex Bowe (Jennifer Morrow); as well as his brother, John (Pat). He is survived by many other loving relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Louisa Porzio de Santis and his sister Theresa.
Relatives and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave., Rockville, MD, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral will be held at Christ Church, Georgetown, 3116 O St., NW, Washington, DC on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. Donations in his honor may be made to www.Lustgarten.org
