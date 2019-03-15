Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANTHONY DeCONCILIS D.D.S.



ANTHONY V. DeCONCILIS, D.D.S.



Anthony quietly left his loving family and friends on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Sarah Corinne DeConcilis. Survivors are daughter Theresa M. Chandler (William), Martin A. DeConcilis (Kathleen) and two granddaughters Jessica Chandler and Alexis DeConcilis.

Anthony graduated from the Dental School of Georgetown University and served in the Navy Dental Corps. He retired from private practice in 1998 after 50 years.

Friends may call at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Avenue West, Vienna, VA on Saturday, March 16 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Memorial service to follow immediately after Visitation. Private interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. The online guestbook is available at: