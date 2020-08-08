

Anthony DiCamillo

Anthony DiCamillo, 73, died July 3, 2020, at his home in Annapolis, MD. He was a brilliant architect and avid storyteller with a gentle soul. He also enjoyed golf outings with friends and trivia nights. Anthony grew up in the Washington Metropolitan area and attended DuVal High School. He continued his education at Catholic University of America where he graduated with a degree in Architecture, and has many notable projects to his credit. He was preceded in death by his parents Angela and Camillo DiCamillo, Sr. He was survived by his beloved wife Barbara; brothers Camillo Jr., Dante, Rico, and Vincent; sister Rosanna Ottenstein; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Services and Interment will be at a later date. Donations in memory of Anthony can be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake.



