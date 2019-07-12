ANTHONY J. DiPALO "Tony"
Anthony J. DiPalo "Tony" died in his home at the age of 83 on July 2, 2019 after a valiant fight with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jean DiPalo; beloved daughters Noele Simmons and Christina Stroupe; cherished son-in-law Richard Stroupe; and grandchildren Lucia Schrock (Andrew), Chas Simmons, Trey Stroupe, Audrey Stroupe, and Olivia Stroupe. A mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, July 15 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11900 Lawyers Road, Reston, VA. A luncheon at Belmont Country Club, Ashburn, VA will follow. Private interment will take place at Hillcrest Cemetary in Parole, MD. For more information please see