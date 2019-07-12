The Washington Post

ANTHONY "Tony" DiPALO

Guest Book
Service Information
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA
20170
(703)-437-1764
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
11900 Lawyers Road
Reston, DC
View Map
ANTHONY J. DiPALO "Tony"  

Anthony J. DiPalo "Tony" died in his home at the age of 83 on July 2, 2019 after a valiant fight with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jean DiPalo; beloved daughters Noele Simmons and Christina Stroupe; cherished son-in-law Richard Stroupe; and grandchildren Lucia Schrock (Andrew), Chas Simmons, Trey Stroupe, Audrey Stroupe, and Olivia Stroupe. A mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, July 15 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11900 Lawyers Road, Reston, VA. A luncheon at Belmont Country Club, Ashburn, VA will follow. Private interment will take place at Hillcrest Cemetary in Parole, MD. For more information please see

Published in The Washington Post on July 12, 2019
