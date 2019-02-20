ANTHONY DZIERSKI

ANTHONY P. DZIERSKI  

Having served God, Country, and Family for 94 years, Tony Dzierski, longtime Springfield, VA resident, passed away peacefully Friday, February 15, 2019. Tony was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary, as well as son William. He is survived by his devoted and beloved son, Paul, daughter-in-law JoAnne; grandchildren Lauren and Matthew Dzierski and Allison White.
The family welcomes friends to calling hours of 2 to 4 p.m. and/or 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 22 at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA. A funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23 at St. Bernadette Church, Springfield, VA and the dates for his memorial mass and burial at Arlington National Cemetery will be communicated in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, we ask that any donations be made in Tony's honor to Honor Flight, Top of Virginia. Honor Flight organizations fly and/or transport WWII Veterans to Washington, DC to visit the WWII Memorial. https://www.honorflight-tov.org/
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 20, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road | Springfield, VA 22151 | (703) 941-9428
bullet Veterans bullet World War II bullet Bronze Star
