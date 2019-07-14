Anthony Lee Faison
Peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019, Anthony Faison was called home. He is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn Faison; devoted children Anthony and Michael Faison; sisters, Jean Larkin Scott and Rosa Turner. Friends may unite with the family on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD. On Tuesday, July 16, 2019 visitation begins at 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 2500 Enterprise Rd., Mitchellville, MD. Interment at Maryland Veteran Cheltenham Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.