ANTHONY FAISON (1949 - 2019)
  • "WE WILL MISS YOU CUPCAKE ALL YOUR FAMILY FROM MIAMI. EVELYN..."
    - Darlene Casmere
  • "God's Peace and BLESSINGS to you All Family Thoughts and..."
    - Jerome Brown
    - Martha McNeal
  • "Evelyn, we are deeply sorry about the loss of Anthony. Our..."
  • "Dearest Evelyn and Family. We are so saddened to hear about..."
    - Garry Garvin
Service Information
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A.
Two Locations
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD
20601
(301)-632-6624
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home
2294 Old Washington Rd.
Waldorf, DC
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home
2294 Old Washington Rd.
Waldorf, DC
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home
2294 Old Washington Rd.
Waldorf, DC
Anthony Lee Faison  

Peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019, Anthony Faison was called home. He is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn Faison; devoted children Anthony and Michael Faison; sisters, Jean Larkin Scott and Rosa Turner. Friends may unite with the family on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD. On Tuesday, July 16, 2019 visitation begins at 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 2500 Enterprise Rd., Mitchellville, MD. Interment at Maryland Veteran Cheltenham Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on July 14, 2019
