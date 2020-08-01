Anthony Finocchiaro (Age 85)
Of Arlington VA, passed away on July 27, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY. Margaret, his wife of 52 years, preceded him in death. Anthony is survived by two daughters and three grandchildren. Anthony graduated from the City College of New York and worked for the City of New York for 30 years. The funeral and burial are private. Anthony was an avid volunteer for Alzheimer's Association
of New York, Good Shepherd Catholic Church and Sons of Italy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to: Arlington Food Assistance Center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dignitymemorial.com