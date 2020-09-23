

Anthony D. Flores "LiL Majic"

Anthony was called home to soon at the age of 22, on September 4, 2020. Born in Silver Spring, MD on January 8, 1998 to Christopher "Majic" and Princess Flores. Anthony was a graduate of Magruder High School, Class of 2016 and a All-Star athlete for Magruder Colonels football team. Football was Ant's passion, also playing and shining for the Silver Spring Saints, St. Francis Wolfpack, and Olney Bears. Anthony's love and legacy will remain in the hearts of his brothers Alex, Andre, and Ayden; along with his uncles Jason Flores, Bobby and Rodney Prince; his auntie "Nickki"; and his grandparent, Robert and Corrine "Gigi" Prince. Ant was blessed to receive the gift of his high school sweetheart and soulmate Chloe Myrick. As a team they grew together, becoming the people they were meant to be for each other and enjoying the ride along the way. At a time when he had to battle darkness around him, she was the light he needed. Anyone who cared for Ant is forever grateful for what Chloe brought to his life. Ant was his father's twin and his mother's Sunshine. Ant cherished and valued his close friends as family. Anthony was a well established entrepreneur with plans, goals, and a vision to ensure he lived his life to the fullest. A young legend and born leader that surrounded himself with good men. His presence would brighten an environment and brought life to any occasion. His smile was contagious and energy strong. Ant was lovable, loyal, charismatic, smart, funny, and full of pride. With Ant what you see is what you get, a man with one face. He was authentic and genuine who took pride in being real to himself. Anthony loved traveling, music, fashion, sneakers, and was a thrill seeker that loved speed. He loved spoiling his youngest brother Ayden, making his father proud, and stepping up for his mother when needed. Anthony's legacy will live on through us all who were privileged to be part of his short journey here on earth. Anthony will be deeply missed by us all but NEVER forgotten. The family will receive friends at the viewing at Collins Funeral Home in Silver Spring, MD on September 24, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Due to Covid restrictions and guidelines service and funeral will be limited to invite only but all are encouraged to attend virtually through live streaming.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store