The Washington Post

ANTHONY FRIZALONE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANTHONY FRIZALONE.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Anthony Frizalone  

Tony Frizalone, age 88, died peacefully on February 16, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. Tony was born in Brooklyn, NY and was an accomplished Naval Architecture/ Weapon Systems Engineer. He worked on the development of the Polaris Missile, the first US submarine-launched ballistic missile. He enjoyed traveling as well as playing tennis and golf. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, SallyAnn Frizalone; and his children ToniAnn Thomas, Steven and Richard Frizalone; and his grandchildren Jessica and Kevin Thomas and Michelle Frizalone. A visitation will take place on February 24, 2020 at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD from 5 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place on February 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 12319 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20904 followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, Sally has asked to send donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, 4200 Harewood Road NE, Washington, DC 20017, www.littlesistersofthepoorwashingtondc.org.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon