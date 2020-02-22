Anthony Frizalone
Tony Frizalone, age 88, died peacefully on February 16, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. Tony was born in Brooklyn, NY and was an accomplished Naval Architecture/ Weapon Systems Engineer. He worked on the development of the Polaris Missile, the first US submarine-launched ballistic missile. He enjoyed traveling as well as playing tennis and golf. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, SallyAnn Frizalone; and his children ToniAnn Thomas, Steven and Richard Frizalone; and his grandchildren Jessica and Kevin Thomas and Michelle Frizalone. A visitation will take place on February 24, 2020 at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD from 5 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place on February 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 12319 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20904 followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, Sally has asked to send donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, 4200 Harewood Road NE, Washington, DC 20017, www.littlesistersofthepoorwashingtondc.org
