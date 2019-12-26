The Washington Post

ANTHONY GIVENS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANTHONY GIVENS.
Service Information
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A.
Two Locations
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD
20601
(301)-632-6624
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Divine Science Church of the Healing Christ
2025 35th St NW
Washingon, DC
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Divine Science Church of the Healing Christ
2025 35th St NW
Washingon, DC
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Anthony P. Givens Sr.  

Peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019, Anthony P. Givens, Sr. entered into eternal rest. He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony and siblings John, Lolitha, Dollean and Thelma. He is survived by his devoted wife, Sylvia; loving daughter, Sophia; daughters-in-law, Danielle and Aiyare; grandchildren, Julian, Joshua, Isabella and River LeeAnn; siblings, Brenda Roach,Cedric Givens and Steve Givens. Family and friends will unite for a celebration of life on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Family Hour. Will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Divine Science Church of the Healing Christ, 2025 35th St NW, Washingon, DC. In lieu of flowers, your contributions can be made to: Sugarland Ethno History Project, Inc. (SEHP), 1 Blue Ribbon Court, Gaithersburg, MD. 20878.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD   (301) 632-6624
funeral home direction icon