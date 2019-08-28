The Washington Post

ANTHONY HARRIS

ANTHONY DAVID HARRIS
(Age 43)

Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Beloved son of William and Linda Harris. Also survived by brother, Keith (Dana-Marie); sister, LaVonn Creighton (James); and a host of relatives and friends. Wake will be held, Thursday, August 29, 7 to 9 p.m., at Convenant Baptist UCC. Visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. All services will be held Covenant Baptist UCC 3845 South Capitol St., SW, Washington, DC 20032. Interment following service at National Harmony Memorial Park, Landover, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 28, 2019
