On Wednesday, November 11, 2020, Anthony Oliver "Tony" Holmes, loving husband, brother and son, passed away at the age of 61. Tony was born on September 22,1959 in Arlington, VA. For 17 years he was married to Gui Hua (Tang) Holmes. He is survived by his wife, Gui Hua; his father, Tyrone, and his mother, June; his four siblings, Arondo Holmes, Gregory Holmes, Belinda Holmes Marable and Mark Holmes; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID pandemic, a private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 18. Online condolences and fond memories of Tony may be offered at