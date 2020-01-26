The Washington Post

ANTHONY HYATT

Service Information
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
ANTHONY WAYNE HYATT  

On Friday, January 17, 2020, ANTHONY W. HYATT of Suitland, MD was called to rest. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Judy; six daughters, Shanita Brown, Diona, LaTema, Mary, and Shanise McLucas and Nicole Crawford (Darnell); three sons, Anthony Brown, Macon Pointer and Thomas McLucas, Jr.; two sisters, Angela and Travette Hyatt; one brother, Earl Hyatt, Sr. (Marilyn); 30 grandchildren. Also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, January 27, 2020 at STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICES, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 26, 2020
