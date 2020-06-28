Died on June 17, 2020, at the age of 93. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Billie, his parents Joseph (Giuseppe) and Mary (Dina) Ingrassia of Middletown, NY, three brothers, Angelo, Andrew, and Joseph, Jr., and two sisters Grace and Nancy. He is survived by his beloved children Micki Dee St. James, Merni Fitzgerald, Steve Ingrassia (wife Sue), Laura Lawrence (husband Andrew), Anne Federwisch (husband Mike), Jane Reinsel (husband Tom), Lisa Ingrassia, Tim Ingrassia (wife Stephanie); sister Marion (husband Roger Smith); 26 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Tony was born in Middletown, New York, graduated from the University of Wisconsin, was a sports writer on the Milwaukee Sentinel, Executive Vice President of the Milwaukee Newspaper Guild and Assistant Director of District Council 48, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Milwaukee. He was Labor Relations Director for the U.S. Postal Service, and Director of Labor-Management Relations for the U.S. Civil Service Commission and Office of Personnel Management. Mr. Ingrassia served as Chairman of the Federal Prevailing Rate Advisory Commission and received Presidential appointments from Presidents George H.W. Bush and William Clinton. He was a consultant on civil service matters for Saudi Arabia, Hungary, and Poland. He received the Presidential Rank Award of Distinguished Federal Executive from President Carter and Meritorious Federal Executive Award from President Reagan. He was in the inaugural cohort of Senior Executive Service members for the federal government. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 12807 Valleywood Drive, Lake Ridge, VA Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 12 p.m. Private Burial services will be conducted at Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Westminster Resident Supporting Fund, Catholic Relief Services, or Capital Caring Hospice.